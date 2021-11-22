Avant Diagnostics Inc’s Quiet Period Will End on November 22nd (OTCMKTS:AVDX)

Avant Diagnostics’ (OTCMKTS:AVDX) quiet period will end on Monday, November 22nd. Avant Diagnostics had issued 26,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $660,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

AVDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

AVDX stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. Avant Diagnostics has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $27.44.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

