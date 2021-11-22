Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Gap Up to $17.98

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $20.00. Avaya shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 17,283 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVYA. Barclays lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Avaya by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Avaya by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Avaya by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avaya by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

