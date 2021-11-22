Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Gap Up to $17.98

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $20.00. Avaya shares last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 17,283 shares.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVYA. Barclays lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.82.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.50 and a beta of 1.49.
About Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.
