Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.05.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVAH shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist dropped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of AVAH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.49. 254,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $13.00.
In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
