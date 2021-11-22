Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVAH shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist dropped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of AVAH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.49. 254,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

