Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,656 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.20% of Avery Dennison worth $35,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.73.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $218.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,131 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

