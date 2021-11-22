AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Down 17.9% in October

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 14th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $28.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. AXA has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

