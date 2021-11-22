Axe (AXE) Market Cap Tops $188,708.04

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a total market capitalization of $188,708.04 and $69,558.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.84 or 0.00508996 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.