Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Shares Gap Up to $27.05

Shares of Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 27.05, but opened at 29.01. Backblaze shares last traded at 27.98, with a volume of 930 shares traded.

Backblaze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

