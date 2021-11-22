Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BCSF. TheStreet raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.52. 163,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,033. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 70.57%. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

