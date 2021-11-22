Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.79

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.79 and last traded at $42.25, with a volume of 757686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

Several analysts recently commented on BALY shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,110,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 976,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,819,000 after purchasing an additional 106,705 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 176,385 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,996,000.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

