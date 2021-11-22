Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.70 million-$120.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.50 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.780 EPS.

Shares of BAND stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.51. 6,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,564. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.28. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $68.72 and a 52 week high of $196.70.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.85.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $93,764 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

