Bank of America Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $175.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.45.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.19. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $76.68 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.70%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $1,022,000. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $4,219,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $3,058,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

