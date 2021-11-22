Bank of America Boosts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $55.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

KSS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $57.01 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.95. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

