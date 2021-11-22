Bank of America Corp DE Has $12.50 Million Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Bentley Systems worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSY. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,203,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,040,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,725,000 after acquiring an additional 134,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,666,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,774,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,393 shares of company stock worth $3,108,344. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $55.17 on Monday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.09.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

