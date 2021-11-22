Bank of America Corp DE Has $12.80 Million Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,043 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $12,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Murphy USA by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 18,863.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 154,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 153,737 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 511.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 138,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 116,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $177.50 on Monday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.47 and a 52-week high of $184.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.43 and a 200-day moving average of $151.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

