Bank of America Corp DE Has $13.59 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.37% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $13,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 86.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $94.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.47. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $66.77 and a 12 month high of $95.88.

