Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 118,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 572,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $13,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $1,364,630.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,517 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:ARW opened at $126.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.38. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $128.32.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

