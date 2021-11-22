Bank of America Corp DE Sells 55,160 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 55,160 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.24% of Wendy’s worth $12,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Wendy’s by 300.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 139,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 104,860 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 343,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $1,198,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Wendy’s by 14.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Wendy’s by 6.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEN. Argus lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $3,068,657.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 872,600 shares of company stock worth $20,280,639. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

