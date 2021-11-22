Bank of America Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $164.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $142.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WSM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.13.

NYSE:WSM opened at $215.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.96. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $98.75 and a 52 week high of $222.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total transaction of $2,671,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,705,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,488 shares of company stock worth $10,375,864 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

