Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Baozun’s earnings. Baozun posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Baozun will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baozun.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. Baozun’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Baozun by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Baozun by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Baozun by 539.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Baozun by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $16.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. Baozun has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $57.00.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

