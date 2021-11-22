Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.03

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 15683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

