Basic Attention Token (BAT) Market Cap Reaches $1.57 Billion

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $201.40 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001807 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.00225961 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00087684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,497,100 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

