Benchmark Lowers Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Hold

Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vipshop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.20.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $938,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 40,218 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Vipshop by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 68,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 51,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Vipshop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 485,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

