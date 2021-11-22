Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.0% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $142.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.69 and a 1-year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.