Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,859 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,384 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VONG opened at $79.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.55. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $57.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.