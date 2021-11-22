Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Down 21.2% in October

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ BNTC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $3.21. 89 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,655. The company has a quick ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. Benitec Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($60.00) EPS for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative net margin of 23,528.81% and a negative return on equity of 106.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.