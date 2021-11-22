Berenberg Bank Increases ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target to GBX 128

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 109 ($1.42) to GBX 128 ($1.67) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITV. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 128 ($1.67) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 143.50 ($1.87).

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 119.35 ($1.56) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 207.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 91 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The stock has a market cap of £4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,071.52 ($4,012.96). Also, insider Chris Kennedy sold 80,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total value of £92,814.20 ($121,262.35).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.