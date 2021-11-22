Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 222 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 260.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

ALE stock opened at $62.60 on Monday. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 85.42%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.