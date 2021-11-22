BFT Financial Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BFT Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after buying an additional 114,434 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC opened at $49.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average of $54.21.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

