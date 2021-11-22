BFT Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

BFT Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BFT Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $103,000.

MGC opened at $166.70 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $126.13 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.81.

