Binance Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $96.65 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for about $579.42 or 0.00992597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $96.65 billion and $2.26 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin (BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.