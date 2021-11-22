Bintex Futures (BNTX) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $90,738.15 and approximately $67,228.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00069686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00073568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00092176 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,139.54 or 0.07263818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,688.71 or 0.99473933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

