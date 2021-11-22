BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Raised to $95.00 at Oppenheimer

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.35. 21,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,572. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.18.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Dodge & Cox increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,789 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,150,000 after purchasing an additional 67,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,348,000 after purchasing an additional 847,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,322,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,276,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,212,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.