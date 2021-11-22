Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BITF opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.97. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bitfarms by 94.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

