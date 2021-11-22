BitTorrent Reaches One Day Volume of $419.97 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.18 billion and approximately $419.97 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitTorrent Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

