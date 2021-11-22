BitTube Market Cap Tops $1.61 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $3,951.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.87 or 0.00415364 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000840 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 327,802,917 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

