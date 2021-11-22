Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Stock analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BXSL. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

BXSL stock opened at $32.25 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $34.62.

In related news, insider Robert J. Bass purchased 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.64 per share, for a total transaction of $115,802.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

