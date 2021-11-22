Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Gap Down to $43.08

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.08, but opened at $41.58. Blink Charging shares last traded at $40.80, with a volume of 8,864 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLNK shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 3.70.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,214 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

