Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $43.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 3.70. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,500. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blink Charging by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after purchasing an additional 382,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 21.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 228.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 175,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 102.4% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

