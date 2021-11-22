BMO Capital Markets Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $375.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

NVDA opened at $336.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $837.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $336.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

