BMO Capital Markets Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$56.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TECK.B. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.20.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$33.04 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$19.50 and a one year high of C$37.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.78. The stock has a market cap of C$17.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

