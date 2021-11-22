Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 132,774 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.57% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $22,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,899,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,365,000 after buying an additional 548,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,752,000 after buying an additional 376,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after buying an additional 370,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 415,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after buying an additional 321,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BCEI opened at $56.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $58.97.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,794 shares of company stock worth $966,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

