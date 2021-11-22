Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in October

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the October 14th total of 96,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNEFF opened at $4.61 on Monday. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

