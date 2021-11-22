BonusCloud Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One BonusCloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $72,011.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.00227725 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00088461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,153,311,298 coins. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

