Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Scott Investment Partners LLP

Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 3.7% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,855,659,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,642,000 after purchasing an additional 47,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,339.99 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,438.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2,309.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,683.79.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

