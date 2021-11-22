Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOUYF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Bouygues from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bouygues from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

BOUYF stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.13. Bouygues has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $43.07.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bouygues will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

