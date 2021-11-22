BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 386.80 ($5.05).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 127 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £374.65 ($489.48). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £309.60 ($404.49). Insiders have purchased 322 shares of company stock valued at $105,595 over the last 90 days.

BP traded down GBX 9.90 ($0.13) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 326.55 ($4.27). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,755,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 239.60 ($3.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 339.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 319.03. The company has a market capitalization of £64.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. BP’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

