BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 386.80 ($5.05).
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 127 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £374.65 ($489.48). Also, insider Bernard Looney bought 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £309.60 ($404.49). Insiders have purchased 322 shares of company stock valued at $105,595 over the last 90 days.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. BP’s payout ratio is 66.12%.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.
