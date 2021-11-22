bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.67

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($9.89) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 144.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

