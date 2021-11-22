BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

BWAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BrainsWay in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 2.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWAY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.94. 59,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,144. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 million, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

