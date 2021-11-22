Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 238.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,362 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total value of $433,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,455. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $126.18 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.15 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.10 and a 200-day moving average of $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

