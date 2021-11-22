BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.57.

BSIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 257,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,343 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

BSIG opened at $30.38 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.